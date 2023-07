Frank Laster, 73 Published 12:01 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Frank Laster, 73, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home in Batesville, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Mr. Frank will be held at 3p.m. on Sunday, July 9, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends at 1 p.m. The interment will follow the service at Forrest Memorial Park with military honors.