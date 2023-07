Sardis woman killed in Monday wreck Published 8:21 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

A Sardis woman received fatal injuries in a crash on Hwy. 315 Monday afternoon when her 2020 Nissan Murano collided with a 2016 Peterbilt truck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the fatality on Wednesday. Killed was Verda Taylor, 63.

The driver of the truck, Charles L. Johnson, 55, of Enid, was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the MHP.