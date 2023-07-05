Slow Down… You move too fast Published 6:30 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Batesville aldermen on Monday declared a moratorium on new speed bumps on city streets following yet another outcry from drivers angry at the installation of the latest traffic control efforts.

The board has in the past two years on numerous occasions voted to put down speed bumps, and later rescinded the motion and instructed the Street Dept. to pull up the asphalt humps when drivers flooded their phones with complaints.

The last speed bump debacle played out on Oak Ridge, a quarter mile stretch that runs between Hwy. 51N (just past the Dollar General Store) and Keating Road. Oak Ridge, used extensively by residents of the Keating Grove Subdivision and other drivers wanting to access Keating without using Trianon Dr., of Hwy. 6, was resurfaced earlier this year.

Following the resurfacing, traffic speeds increased (the road was too damaged to safely travel more than the posted 30 MPH speed limit before) and a resident of the street asked the board to install four speed bumps. The board voted two weeks ago to approve three humps for the street.

Those speed barriers were put down by city workers that week, and promptly torn up on Monday of this week when aldermen received numerous complaints from drivers. The action marks the fourth time in recent months that speed bumps have been installed and later removed.

After speed bumps were installed – at a considerable experience and labor costs – on Tubbs Rd., and later removed after citizen complaints, aldermen enacted a policy that required a resident wanting speed bumps on their street to gather signatures from a majority of their neighbors before a request could be approved.

On Oak Ridge, there are but three houses, all owned by the same person. The majority of drivers using Oak Ridge don’t live on the street and complained long and loud about the disruption.

The Oak Ridge matter was a breaking point for aldermen, who agreed in a telephone vote, to order the removal of the speed bumps, and make it known there will be no new Batesville humps for an indefinite period of time.

One alderman, Stan Harrison, who asked the board to install speed bumps on Country Club Road in his ward, said Monday that people in neighborhoods around the city seem to embrace speed bumps to slow traffic in their area, but quickly find them a nuisance that may have been unnecessary.

“Our board has dealt with this long enough and we are out of the speed bump business as far as I’m concerned,” Harrison said. “I hope my fellow board members stick with our decision. We have many more things to work on and worry about for our citizens than speed bumps because it’s a no win situation. They tell us they want them and then a week later they are begging to have us take them up.”

Harrison said he had talked about the matter with others on the board and the consensus was that aldermen will leave speed control to the Police Department. “What we need is for patrolmen to write tickets and slow people down. Our police do a great job, but sometimes we probably should be a little tougher on speeding, but we are going to let them tell us when they need a speed bump in an area and not use up city money to put down something nobody wants.”



Some city officials have suggested that if residents request speed bumps in the future, they should organize and petition the city to hold a public hearing for proposed humps.

Aldermen were scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at City Hall because of the Tuesday holiday, their regular meeting day. Further discussion of the speed bump matter is expected.