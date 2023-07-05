Perkins will represent Panola at Miss Hospitality Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Competition is next weekend in Hattiesburg

McKenzie Perkins will represent Panola County in the 74th Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg July 14 – 15 at 8 p.m. each evening.

Perkins attends the University of Mississippi, where she is a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and has earned a place on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

She is majoring in biological science with a minor in chemistry to pursue a career as a dentist.

Perkins is also a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, Women in Dentistry, and the Grisham-McLean Catalyzing Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Scholar Program where she interns with her hometown community.

The Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition also has a Little Miss Hospitality component, which encourages local representatives to serve as a mentor to a young girl from her hometown between the ages of 6 and 10.

If crowned the next Mississippi Miss Hospitality, the contestant’s Little Miss will serve alongside her as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador.

Representing Panola County as a Little Miss Hospitality is Cameron Claire Sullivan.

In its 26th year as host city, Hattiesburg will showcase this year’s best and brightest young women as they compete for the title of Mississippi Miss Hospitality. Forty-one women, who represent all regions of the state, will participate in this year’s program, with the winner serving for a full year as Mississippi’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.

“Showcasing the importance of tourism and economic development is key to our state’s future, and we look forward to a week of displaying the achievements and community service to of these emerging leaders,“ Kristen Brock, Mississippi Miss Hospitality program director, said. “Retaining the incredible talent harnessed by our contestants is a priority, so we’re especially proud to offer the largest in-state scholarship opportunities in program history.”

Arriving on Sunday, July 9, the contestants will be welcomed to The University of Southern Mississippi before beginning their week-long journey to the crowning ceremony on July 15.

Throughout competition week in Hattiesburg, contestants will attend social events, participate in community service projects, and attend rehearsals and competitions.

A program of VisitHATTIESBURG, the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition is presented by the Mississippi Development Authority, The University of Southern Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater, and Forrest General Hospital. Sponsorships and patrons allow the program to award more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to contestants each year.

“We are delighted to be hosting these talented women and their Little Misses in Hattiesburg for this year’s competition,” Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Mississippi Miss Hospitality, said. “Their love of community and state is tremendously inspiring, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth and leadership development for years to come.”

Leading up to competition week, contestants are participating in a social media challenge with informative and entertaining posts that showcase their hometowns and journey to competition. The winner of the challenge will be awarded an additional scholarship. Hometowns are encouraged to interact with their local contestant online to show their support. Posts can be found using the hashtag #MSHosp2023 on Instagram and Facebook.

Attendees of the on-stage competition Friday and Saturday will enjoy entertaining productions, with vocal and dance performances by contestants, Little Misses, and local talent. The finale is set for Saturday evening at 8 p.m., where the top 10 contestants will be announced at the beginning of the show and continue to compete for the title.

Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased online at HattiesburgSaenger.com or by calling the Saenger Theater Box Office at 601.584.4888. Tickets are expected to sell out, so pre- purchases are encouraged.

Crowned the 73rd Mississippi Miss Hospitality in July 2022, Hannah Grace Crain is a Hernando native and attends the University of Mississippi. Intending to pursue a career as a federal agent and investigator, Crain is studying psychology as well as intelligence and security. She is a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and the university’s choir. Crain has visited all regions of Mississippi during her reign through special appearances and city tours. Additionally, Crain has shared Mississippi’s story with visitors nationally through both media and in-person appearances.

The public is invited to meet the contestants and their Little Misses at the Miss Hospitality autograph party at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Friday, July 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Admission to the autograph party is free.