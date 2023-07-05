Panola County Jail Log Published 5:11 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 26

Cameroon Anshun Ellis, 3853 Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jarvis Cordarreal Poole, 15710 Hwy. 315, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Markayvious Jaquan Norwood, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

June 27

Eric Dewayne Nunley, 205 Dunlap St., Como, charged with no drivers license and contempt of court.

Mack Arthur Leland, 209 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with stalking and harassment.

Vonshun Darrel Thomas, 272 Old Panola, Como, charged with violation of probation.

Joanie Levertt, homeless, charged with trespassing.

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Travis Laronald Butler, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

June 28

Fred Dewayne Curry, 7691 Parks Place Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Terrance Dewayne Turman, 250 Levee St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court and grand larceny.

Ashley Michelle Boyett, homeless, charged with grand larceny.

Devonte Tevis Flowers, 8492 Hwy. 35S., Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Markayuious Jaquan Norwood, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with no drivers license and careless driving.

Sylvester Gerald Kuykendall, 537 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with driving a vehicle with switched tags and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

June 29

Temetric Darrell Williams, 332 Mary Wood Rd., Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Danny Brian Christy, 502 N. Rutherford Dr., Kilmichael, charged with no seatbelt, expired tag, driving while license suspended, and no insurance.

Jody Leroy Spencer, 405 Ruffin Dr., Sardis, charged with DUI, open container, careless driving, and improper equipment.

Jeffery Scott Morris, 190 Toshia Trail, Batesville, charged with simple assault and disturbance of the peace.

June 30

Charles Davis Sanford, 1466 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Janice Dianne Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sharon Renee Reeves, 7153 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

July 1

Lino Luis Morales Perez, 827 Nobares Ave., Memphis, charged with fishing without a license.

Jose Anibal Sanchez Santino, 827 Nobares Ave., Memphis, charged with fishing without a license.

Siluano Ramirez Diaz, 827 Nobares Ave., Memphis, charged with fishing without a license.

Francisco Aroldo Perez Morales, 827 Nobares Ave., Memphis, charged with fishing without a license.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Dr., Sardis, charged with indecent exposure.

Travieon Terrell Kuykendall, 112 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Augustine Ortiz, 72 Ivy Gordon Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

July 2

Wallace Davion Ford, Jr., 54 Aubrey Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Kevin Niel Hawkins, 264 W. State Rd. 24, Pleasant Grove, UT, charged with careless driving and driving while license suspended.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3754 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Kendrick Deshay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Wes Dean Holly, 6678 Anna May Dr., Walls, charged with DUI.

Demarion Cortez Lester, 2644 Kirby Rd., Robinsonville, charged with DUI, no drivers license, and no headlights.

David Santiago Sanchez, 1774 Watson Rd., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

David Jonathan Palmer, 4114 Given Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Quintella Marchette Pollard, 3515 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct.