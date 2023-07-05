( January 19, 1973 – July 01, 2023 )

William James “Jim” Hannaford, age 50, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home near Oxford, MS.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Independence Presbyterian Church with the family receiving friends beginning at 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the church. Following the service, the interment will be at Antioch Cemetery near Courtland, MS.

Jim was born January 19, 1973 in Memphis, TN to James and Jan Nelson Hannaford. He was a 1991 graduate of North Delta School and then received an associate’s degree from Northwest Community College in Senatobia, MS. Jim was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Jim loved the outdoors while hunting and fishing. Most of all, Jim loved and adored spending time with children and grandchildren. He also had a special bond with his dog, Charlie.

Those that will cherish his memory include his wife, Tracy Lynn Britt Hannaford of Batesville, MS; two daughters, Katlyn Grace Hannaford of Batesville, MS, Brittany Nicole Jones (Cody) of Batesville, MS; son, W.J. Hannaford of Oxford, MS; parents, James and Jan Nelson Hannaford of Batesville, MS; two brothers, Chris Hannaford (Tracy) of Courtland, MS, Steve Hannaford (Angela) of Batesville, MS; three grandchildren, Layton Jones, Rileigh Jones, Warren Jones; three nieces, Sydney Claire Hannaford, Chaney Beth Hannaford, Sara Henri Hannaford and numerous cousins and extended family that he loved dearly.

Jim was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Presley Jones; maternal grandparents, Willie and Ellen Nelson; paternal grandparents, W.J. and Ivy Hannaford.

Memorial expression of love may be sent to either Independence Presbyterian Church or Shady Grove Baptist Church.