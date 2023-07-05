Batesville Fire Department
Published 5:45 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Call Log
June 27
10:07 a.m. – Harmon Circle, 75 year old female has fallen and hit head.
1:04 p.m. – Eureka St., vehicle fire.
6:06 p.m. – Cracker Barrel, employee has passed out.
June 28
1:15 a.m. – Bradford St., house fire, no one is inside the house.
7:48 a.m. – Lester St., 71 year old female with leg pain and swollen knee.
9:10 a.m. – Old Panola Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, no one is responding from county departments.
12:03 p.m. – Cold Springs and Womble Road area, tractor on fire.
5:36 p.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn, pregnant female complaining of pain.
June 29
3:05 a.m. – Dora St., Lifeguard and BPD also en route, assistance needed with patient.
3:06 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, vehicle accident with injuries.
June 30
1:30 a.m. – Pettit St. area, fire reported.
4:28 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, smoke alarm.
6:08 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, zoned fire alarm.
9:42 a.m. – Gay St., male subject with medical emergency, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.
12:54 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near McMahan Dr., near Parker Hannifin, vehicle accident with motorcycle, unknown injuries.
1:24 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Toyoda, male subject has passed out.
6:28 p.m. – Calvary St., five year old with hand stuck in a can.
July 1
1:09 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm.
2:19 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, commercial fire alarm.
12:03 p.m. – WalMart, grocery side, female with altered mental status.
4:27 p.m. – Dettor St., male subject has fallen.
4:50 p.m. – I-55 southbound near 243 exit, one vehicle rollover, unknow injuries, unknown entrapment.
10:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near Powell’s, vehicle accident, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.
July 2
12:26 a.m. – Sweetgum Dr., 32 year old male with a medical emergency.
5:27 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, fire alarm.
2:59 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, female guest having chest pains in the lobby.
3:47 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, fire alarm.
4:20 p.m. – London Cove, list assist needed.
July 3
2:10 a.m. – Woodland Rd., caller reports sparks coming from a power line.
4:47 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, 44 year old man with leg pain.