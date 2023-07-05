Batesville Fire Department

Published 5:45 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Staff reports

Batesville Fire Department

Call Log

June 27

10:07 a.m. – Harmon Circle, 75 year old female has fallen and hit head.

1:04 p.m. – Eureka St., vehicle fire.

6:06 p.m. – Cracker Barrel, employee has passed out.

June 28

1:15 a.m. – Bradford St., house fire, no one is inside the house.

7:48 a.m. – Lester St., 71 year old female with leg pain and swollen knee.

9:10 a.m. – Old Panola Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, no one is responding from county departments.

12:03 p.m. – Cold Springs and Womble Road area, tractor on fire. 

5:36 p.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn, pregnant female complaining of pain. 

June 29

3:05 a.m. – Dora St., Lifeguard and BPD also en route, assistance needed with patient.

3:06 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 30

1:30 a.m. – Pettit St. area, fire reported.

4:28 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, smoke alarm. 

6:08 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, zoned fire alarm.

9:42 a.m. – Gay St., male subject with medical emergency, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.

12:54 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near McMahan Dr., near Parker Hannifin, vehicle accident with motorcycle, unknown injuries.

1:24 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Toyoda, male subject has passed out.

6:28 p.m. – Calvary St., five year old with hand stuck in a can.

July 1

1:09 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm.

2:19 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, commercial fire alarm.

12:03 p.m. – WalMart, grocery side, female with altered mental status. 

4:27 p.m. – Dettor St., male subject has fallen.

4:50 p.m. – I-55 southbound near 243 exit, one vehicle rollover, unknow injuries, unknown entrapment.

10:33 p.m. – Hwy. 6 near Powell’s, vehicle accident, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.

July 2

12:26 a.m. – Sweetgum Dr., 32 year old male with a medical emergency.

5:27 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, fire alarm.

2:59 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, female guest having chest pains in the lobby.

3:47 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, fire alarm.

4:20 p.m. – London Cove, list assist needed.

July 3

2:10 a.m. – Woodland Rd., caller reports sparks coming from a power line.

4:47 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, 44 year old man with leg pain.

 

