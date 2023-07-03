AKA chapter marks anniversary with brunch -Alpha Beta Tau Omega was charted in Batesville last year Published 10:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood within Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️ the Alpha Beta Tau Omega chapter celebrated its first anniversary last week. Alpha Beta Tau Omega chapter was chartered on June 25, 202,2 in Batesville.

Over the past year the chapter has served the Panola County area in various forms of service including: our Youth Leadership Institute, MLK Day of Service, Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack (AKA CHIPP), serving our elderly community by collaborating with Sardis Nursing Home, and participating in Black Dollar Days.

The chapter also continues to protect and preserve the area’s environment with a chapter garden, and trees planted at Trussell Park.

The organization partnered with Panola County Juneteenth and the Panola County Chapter of NAACP to assist with voter registration.

To commemorate the anniversary, Alpha Beta Tau Omega chapter celebrated with a member brunch. Sisterhood and service were highlights of the fellowship gathering.