Troop 478 conquers Camp Kia Kima – explore Blanchard Caverns in Arkansas Published 7:12 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

1 of 2

Batesville Boy Scout Troop 478 traveled to the Ozark Mountains June 17-24 for a summer camp, stopping along the way for cave exploring in Arkansas.

Twenty one scouts and five adult leaders enjoyed unusually cool mountain temperatures hovering around 80 degrees near the Kia Kima campsite near Hardy, a respite from the 95 plus temps in Panola County.

Before arriving at Kia Kima summer camp, the troop enjoyed an overnight stay at Blanchard Springs Caverns National Park in Fifty Six, AR. They explored almost two miles underground in the caves and saw its natural magnificent formations.

At Kia Kima, the older scouts went on a high adventure trek while the younger scouts completed almost 90 individual merit badges for various assignments and activities throughout the week.

Several scouts, with Assistant Scoutmaster Smith Murphey also enjoyed a solo kayak trip through the white waters of the Spring River.

At the final campfire, Troop 478 received the highest possible troop evaluation of Honor Troop, Best Campsite, and God and Country awards for their performance during the week.

In the final tally, Troop 478 placed second overall among approximately 25 troops from seven different states constituting close to 250 scouts.