Thomas L. Alexander, 74, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Per Mr. Alexander’s request, there will be no services scheduled, but he would like any memorial donations be forwarded to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.