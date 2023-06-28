Side hustle was demanding, but rewarding Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Bonnie Brown

Columnist

So, I’ve heard and read a bit about side hustles. You know, the job you perform in addition to your regular job.

I sort of feel that I had a side hustle for years. You know what I’m talking about, right? You go to your job whether it’s an office job, a factory job, or a service job during the typical 8 to 5 workdays. Then the side hustle is performed after your regular job.

Well, it seemed that my side hustle was being a mom and housewife. My husband’s side hustle was working a second job on weekends. And from my view, the side hustle was more demanding than my 8 to 5 workday.

You know what I’m talking about. On the drive home from work you hope you remembered to turn on the crockpot or there will be a dinner delay.

You may have had to pick up children from day care or after-school care which began the question-and-answer portion of your evening. What did you do today at school? Why did you cry? Who was mean to you? Yes, you have to go back tomorrow.

You arrive home and toss your keys and belongings in a heap as you struggle to get out of work clothes and into flats and comfy (if not ragged) clothes. You then check to see if the crockpot did its thing.

You sort through the mail, almost all of it hits the garbage can. You assemble dinner and have another minute with your children before you start nagging them to get their homework done.

Your side hustle requires you to unload/load the dishwasher, throw in a load of laundry, make lunches for tomorrow, clean the kitchen, and check to see if homework is getting done.

And then there’s making time for your spouse which consists of an exchange of Howdy’s and a check in to see how their day went.

There is a brief lull where you pick up last month’s magazine and see an article entitled Best Side Hustle Jobs of 2023. Curiosity piqued, you take a minute to browse the highlights which tell you that you can get paid for sharing your opinion.

Also, there is the recommendation to cancel your car insurance. What!? They claim you can shop for cheaper rates. There’s also the recommendation to become a secret shopper and drink beer at breweries. Really?

I can honestly say that my “side hustle” provided me with the best moments of my life. I was so lucky with my career, blessed that our children turned out to be productive human beings, and so privileged to be married to a wonderful man.

Best side hustle ever! Count your blessings.

Write to Bonnie Brown at ​​bspbrown@outlook.com.