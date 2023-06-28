RURAL health study begins in August Published 10:23 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

In August, the first Panola County RURAL Study participants will be seen on the Mobile Exam Unit that will located behind the Batesville hospital on Medical Drive.

RURAL stands for Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal study, and just two counties in Mississippi – Panola and Oktibbeha – were chosen for the regional undertaking that hopes to identify reasons and solutions for an increased susceptibility to heart, lung, and respiratory illnesses in the more rural, and poorer, regions of the country.

Anyone ages 25-64, who have lived in Panola County for at least six months, is eligible to receive an invitation to participate in the RURAL study by calling 888-787-2578 or accessing the website at www.theruralstudy.org and clicking on the highlighted area.

If applicants receive a letter from the RURAL Heart and Lung Study singed by Dr. Suzanne Judd inviting them to participate, they should fill out the response card and return in by mail.

If applicants receive a phone call from the study organizers, they are encouraged to provide all needed information to qualify.

Accepted participants will interact with health care professionals and study leaders as information is gathered and recorded. Participants will be compensated, and may qualify for needed assessments or treatment.

Dr. Ervin Fox, a physician at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, is the study’s lead investigator. He has, over the past few months, addressed the county Board of Supervisors and the Mayor and Board of Aldermen in both Batesville and Sardis, along with meetings with the Rotary and Exchange Clubs, about the importance of the project being located locally.