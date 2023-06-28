New law requires license for fishing guides Published 11:47 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Effective July 1, a valid freshwater guide license will be required for any person who provides freshwater fishing guide services on any public waters in the state (north of I-10). The price of the guide license is $500 for residents and $2,000 for non-residents.

The license can be acquired in person from MDWFP Headquarters in Jackson, any MDWFP regional office, or by mailing applications to MDWFP, Attention: Guide License, 1505 Eastover Dr., Jackson, MS, 39211.

License applications will be available for download on July 1, at www.mdwfp.com. Proof of the following must be provided with a completed license application:

Residents must show proof of residency and have a valid Mississippi Sportsman’s License, unless exempt by state law

Non-residents must have a valid Mississippi annual non-resident fishing license

Proof of CPR and First Aid training from an American Red Cross or American Heart Association-certified trainer or course

Certification of boater education course

A USCG Captain’s License may be substituted for CPR, First Aid, and Boater Education.

In addition, a valid freshwater guide boat license and decals shall be required for each boat used for freshwater guide services. The price of the boat license shall be $25. Proof of the following must be provided with a completed license application:

Each boat must be registered with MDWFP as a freshwater guide boat

Valid boat registration and driver’s license

Proof of liability insurance coverage (minimum of $100,000)

Both the freshwater guide license and freshwater boat license will be valid for one year from the date of purchase. Boat decals must be attached to both sides of the hull, specifically toward the bow.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2400.