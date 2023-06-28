Batesville Fire Department call log
Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Batesville Fire Dept.
Call Log
June 20
6:22 p.m. – Vance St., 37 year old female with chest pains.
6:34 p.m. – Jeffrey St., 31 year old male experiencing seizure after being struck in head.
6:57 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 80 year old female with heart issues and high blood pressure.
7:07 p.m. – Harmon Circle, 51 year old female has fallen, has possible broken shoulder.
7:50 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 77 year old female with neck pain.
9:30 p.m. – King St., 63 year old male with a medical emergency.
June 21
8:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, vehicle fire, county requesting assistance.
10:12 a.m. – Batesvile Dr., 67 year old female has fallen.
10:36 a.m. – Eureka and Pine Lodge, vehicle accident with injuries.
11:15 a.m. – MLK Dr., elderly female with difficulty breathing.
12:59 p.m. – Martinez St., 69 year old male with a medical emergency.
7:32 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 44 year old male with difficulty breathing.
June 22
11:16 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Mt. Olivet Rd., two vehicle accident.
12:09 p.m. – Armstrong St., 69 year old female with dislocated shoulder.
4:16 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Victory Baptist Church, three vehicle accident with injuries.
10:44 p.m. – Garson Dr., female has fallen and has a cut on head.
June 23
10:38 a.m. – Hays St., automatic fire alarm, Smith Huron Oil Co.
12:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Cotton Classic Warehouse, smoke detector.
6:41 p.m. – Lester St., structure fire, one occupant still inside.
June 24
2:05 p.m. – Armstrong St., 82 year old female with hip pain and face drooping.
4:11 p.m. – Martinez St., male subject having difficulty breathing.
4:16 p.m. – I-55 southbound, near exit 246, hit and run accident, traffic is blocked.
9:11 p.m. – Dabney St., medical alarm, no contact with patient.
10:35 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, 22 year old male with low oxygen level.
June 25
3:20 a.m – Holly Cove, 18 year old with a medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.
12:43 p.m. – Cole Dr., 50 year old female with pain in side.
7:31 p.m. – Everett St., 44 year old female with stomach pain.
10:54 p.m. – King St., caller advised a tree limb is on fire and live power lines in area.
June 26
9:00 a.m. – Public Square, Batesville Nutrition, person laying on the sidewalk.
10:33 a.m. – Vance St., 74 year old female with swelling in feet.
7:31 p.m. – Van Voris St., male subject is dehydrated.
8:24 p.m. – Broad St., subject is locked out of her house.