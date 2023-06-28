Batesville Fire Department call log Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

June 20

6:22 p.m. – Vance St., 37 year old female with chest pains.

6:34 p.m. – Jeffrey St., 31 year old male experiencing seizure after being struck in head.

6:57 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 80 year old female with heart issues and high blood pressure.

7:07 p.m. – Harmon Circle, 51 year old female has fallen, has possible broken shoulder.

7:50 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 77 year old female with neck pain.

9:30 p.m. – King St., 63 year old male with a medical emergency.

June 21

8:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, vehicle fire, county requesting assistance.

10:12 a.m. – Batesvile Dr., 67 year old female has fallen.

10:36 a.m. – Eureka and Pine Lodge, vehicle accident with injuries.

11:15 a.m. – MLK Dr., elderly female with difficulty breathing.

12:59 p.m. – Martinez St., 69 year old male with a medical emergency.

7:32 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 44 year old male with difficulty breathing.

June 22

11:16 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Mt. Olivet Rd., two vehicle accident.

12:09 p.m. – Armstrong St., 69 year old female with dislocated shoulder.

4:16 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Victory Baptist Church, three vehicle accident with injuries.

10:44 p.m. – Garson Dr., female has fallen and has a cut on head.

June 23

10:38 a.m. – Hays St., automatic fire alarm, Smith Huron Oil Co.

12:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Cotton Classic Warehouse, smoke detector.

6:41 p.m. – Lester St., structure fire, one occupant still inside.

June 24

2:05 p.m. – Armstrong St., 82 year old female with hip pain and face drooping.

4:11 p.m. – Martinez St., male subject having difficulty breathing.

4:16 p.m. – I-55 southbound, near exit 246, hit and run accident, traffic is blocked.

9:11 p.m. – Dabney St., medical alarm, no contact with patient.

10:35 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, 22 year old male with low oxygen level.

June 25

3:20 a.m – Holly Cove, 18 year old with a medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.

12:43 p.m. – Cole Dr., 50 year old female with pain in side.

7:31 p.m. – Everett St., 44 year old female with stomach pain.

10:54 p.m. – King St., caller advised a tree limb is on fire and live power lines in area.

June 26

9:00 a.m. – Public Square, Batesville Nutrition, person laying on the sidewalk.

10:33 a.m. – Vance St., 74 year old female with swelling in feet.

7:31 p.m. – Van Voris St., male subject is dehydrated.

8:24 p.m. – Broad St., subject is locked out of her house.