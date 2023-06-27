Kay Frances Ginn, 88 Published 8:14 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Kay Frances Ginn, 88, of Batesville, passed away Sunday June 25, 2023, at Sardis Community Nursing Home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Kay was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Lepanto, AR, to the late Schley S. Snyder, Sr. and Mary V. Taylor Snyder. A member of Calvary Baptist Church, Kay retired from Chromcraft in Senatobia after 25 years of service. Her interests included a love of singing and cooking. She adored her children and grandchildren, but most notably, loved the Lord and loved to tell people about Jesus.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Eulous V. Ginn, infant daughter, Gaileen Ann Ginn, and three siblings, Myrtle Nichols, Grace Crayne, and Schley S. Snyder, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Terry Ginn (Donetta), of Arlington, TN, Sherian Sawyer (Dan), of Senath, MO, Iris Hendricks, of Oxford, Randy Ginn (Donn), of Flint, MI, and Tim Ginn (Nancy), of Batesville, her sister, Carolyn McClinton, of McAlla, AL, twelve grandchildren, Melissa Hodges, Sean Ginn, Lorena Brigance, Valerie Hightower, Kim Moore, Brad Campbell, Jannifer Brown, Lori Reed, Tyler Ginn, Kim Laschober, Andy White, and Jessica Smith, as well as eighteen great-grandchildren, Connor Ginn, Savannah Ginn, Jackson Ginn, Mason Hodges, Ashley Hightower, Lauryn Hightower, Hannah Moore, Gracie Moore, Alec Campbell, Noah Reed, Maverick Brown, Emma Brown, Darby Laschober, Carlee Laschober, Cohen Smith, Jonah Smith, Abby Karsyn White, and Casen White.