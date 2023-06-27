Gary Dean Sims, Published 10:05 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Gary Dean Sims, 62, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home in Batesville, MS. A private service will be held in Oxford.

Gary served four years in the US Air Force as a medic on a rescue helicopter. He survived Hurricane Katrina while living on the coast. Before Katrina, he taught and coached at Hancock High and after, he accepted an assistant coaching job at South Panola School District, where he led his team in many state championship victories. He dearly loved the Tigers, and they loved him back. Gary was planning for retirement, leaving a lasting legacy at South Panola and in the hearts of so many of his former students and colleagues. He loved to spend time on Facebook, connecting with friends and family, and sharing his infamous “Awesomesaurus-Rex News for Today”. Gary was preceded in death by his father, John C. Sims.

Gary is survived by his mother, Margaret Sims of Oxford; his aunts, Virginia Evans of Meridian, MS and Connie Mowdy of Philadelphia, MS; and so many special cousins who he loved dearly.

Gary was a wonderful man who will be missed by many friends. His mother, Margaret, wishes to thank the Batesville Police Department for their kindness and care when she needed them most.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to South Panola Athletic Department, 209 Boothe Street, Batesville, MS 38606.