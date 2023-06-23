Panola man charged in infant’s death Published 1:12 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

A Panola County man has been charged with capital murder in the death of an infant in Corinth last week.

Gabriel Addison Girner, 821 J.R. Johnson Rd., Sardis, was picked up on Sunday, June 18, by deputies of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Corinth Police Dept., and held at the county jail.

Girner was later transported to Corinth where he was charged with the death of his child. He is being held at the Alcorn County Correctional Facility. No one else was charged at the time, and police did not say if other people are suspected of contributing to the death of the child.

The charges stemmed from a call officers received to 937 Douglas St., Corinth, where they found an unresponsive three-month-old baby. The child was taken to Magnolia Regional Health Center and then transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The baby was pronounced dead later that night.

Corinth PD charged Girner, 21, with capital murder. His initial court appearance was expected this week.

According to the police department, reports from Le Bonheur identified injuries to the baby as blunt force trauma to the head. An autopsy is being conducted by the State Crime Lab.