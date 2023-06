James “Sonny” Wilson, 96 Published 12:09 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

James “Sonny” Wilson, 96, passed away at his daughter’s home near Batesville on the morning of June 22, 2023. Sonny was the widower of Hilda Bernice Wilson.

Wells Funeral Home will have charge of arrangements and will post service information when finalized by the family.