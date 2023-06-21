The World’s Last Meatloaf recipe by Robert St. John

Published 11:16 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Staff reports

The World’s Last Meatloaf

2 pounds         Ground beef

1 Tbl               Bacon grease (or canola oil)

1 cup               Onion, minced

3 /4 cup           Celery, minced

3 /4 cup           Bell pepper, minced

1 tsp                Garlic, minced

1 /8 tsp            Thyme, dry

1 /4 tsp            Oregano, dry

2 tsp                 Steak Seasoning

1 Tbl               Salt

1 cup               Milk

1 /2 cup           Ketchup

1 Tbl               Worcestershire sauce

3                      Eggs

1 cup               Bread crumbs, course

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Heat the bacon grease in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté vegetables with salt and dry herbs until tender. Allow to cool.

Combine milk, eggs, Worcestershire and ketchup and mix well. Place ground beef, cooled vegetables and egg mixture into a large mixing bowl. Using your hands, squish the meatloaf until you have mixed everything together and all is well incorporated. Fold in the breadcrumbs last.

Shape the meat mixture into the form of a loaf on a baking sheet. Using your hand, make an indentation down the center of the loaf (This is where the glaze goes). Bake 50 minutes.

While meatloaf is cooking make the glaze. Remove from the oven and spoon glaze down the center of the meatloaf and spread over the sides. Return meatloaf to oven, lower heat to 300 degrees and bake 30 minutes more. Allow meatloaf to rest 15 minutes before serving. Yield: 8-10 servings

Tomato Glaze

Ingredients:

1 tsp.               Bacon fat

1 tsp.               Garlic, minced

1 Tbl.              Onion, minced

¼ cup              Brown sugar

2 Tbl.              Yellow mustard

1 Tbl.              Worcestershire Sauce

1 cup               Ketchup

Heat the bacon fat in a small skillet over a low heat. Cook the onions and garlic for 2-3 minutes. Add the brown sugar and allow it to melt. Stir in remaining ingredients.

