Create in me a clean heart Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Are you looking for a place to call your own? Create in me a clean heart, open my heart to let my soul abide in the peace within.

Rest in me my child, because time is not as long as it has been.

Do a work in me as I pursue the meaning of what God has for me.

I open the door to the beauty of the landscape, after it was clean and cut after the tornado, the beauty of his glory was shown all around.

Driving in my area, we see political signs everywhere, trashing the landscape on the edge of the roadway.

Man claims, but few results. We are living in a society where money claims integrity, it has been more important than your value. I believe we can grow and be better citizens if we learn to put self on the back burner and let the sun shine bright in all of us.

The part will continue to choke the life out of us, if we persist in living disastrous behaviors.