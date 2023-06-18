Mary Ann Carr Martin, 80 Published 10:39 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

Mary Ann Carr Martin, 80, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mary was born on March 3, 1943 to the late Mary Francis Tidwell and Alonzo Littleton Carr in Panola County, MS. She was a retired secretary at the Panola County Extension office and a life-long member of the Batesville Church of Christ. Mary was strong in her walk with Christ and loved her church deeply. In her free time, she liked to go shopping. She enjoyed being with her family, which was always surrounded by love and laughter.

The family left behind to cherish her precious memory include her children, Sharon Martin Brewer of Batesville, and Christopher “Chris” R. Martin of Hernando; two brothers, Charles Edward Carr of Madison, and Clyde Russell Carr of Batesville; and three grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Arnold Carr.