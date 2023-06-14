Lottery transfers $9.23M to state for May Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its May transfer to the state for $9,231,352.62 bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $113,220,264.37.

As the Lottery Law stipulates, the first $80 million in net proceeds in each fiscal year goes to roads and bridges, while all funds over that amount go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

With one month remaining in the fiscal year, the Education Enhancement Fund has received a total of $33,220,264.37.

All figurers are contingent on financial audit.