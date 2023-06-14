Juneteenth in Sardis on Saturday Published 6:30 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Panola County Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17, from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Sardis. Organizers have invited all to participate in the festival, featuring food vendors, children’s activities, health and educational exhibits, and music.

Some of the vendors and sponsors for this weekend’s event include Diaper Bank of the Delta, Finch-Henry Job Corps Center, The Epitome Agency (School of Insurance), and others.

Special guest appearances are scheduled by Dray Tate of The Williams Brothers, and Orlando Emmons, a blues artist from Greenwood.

The MS Core RURAL team will also have a vendor’s booth at the Juneteenth Celebration, giving Panola County residents an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming Risk Underlying Rural Area Longitudinal study that will be conducted in Panola and Oktibbeha Counties.

About 100 locals have signed up for the study that aims to include up to 700 participants ages 25 to 64 and a resident of Panola for at least two years.

Participants will receive, at no cost, comprehensive heart and lung scans, assessment of blood circulation in the legs, and a battery of tests to measure cholesterol, glucose, and other vital health indicators, as well as liver and kidney function.

A sleep and stress study will also be added to the program. The study will give researchers more insight into the health problems and challenges in rural counties. Participants will be compensated $150 and retain the Fitbit equipment issued to them at the time of the study’s initial phase.