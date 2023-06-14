Car show June 17 at Batesville Tractor Supply location Published 9:11 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Tractor Supply will host a car show Saturday, June 17, at the Batesville store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“At Tractor Supply, we’re committed to hosting community-based events that the entire family can enjoy,” said Addison Phillips, manager of the Batesville Tractor Supply store. “Whether you’re an avid car enthusiast or just looking for an opportunity to mingle with neighbors and friends, our car show is sure to be a fun experience.”

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1216 Hwy. 6E. For more information, contact the Batesville Tractor Supply at 662-578-4844.

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company has served the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, and pet enthusiasts. It is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the 2023 Fortune 500.

As of April 1 the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1 the company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states.