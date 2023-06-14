Exchange recognizes Moses Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

MHP Officer Troy Moses, who was recently named Patrolman of the Year for all of Mississippi’s MHP Troops, spoke to the Exchange Club of Batesville last Wednesday, and accepted another certificate of appreciation for his service.

Moses is credited with saving the life of a Como woman who was shot in the leg with a high powered rifle round and would have bled to death on the scene if not for the officer’s quick actions.

Pictured with Officer Moses are Batesville Exchange President Danny Jones (left) and Ken Sullivan, a member of the North Jackson Exchange and a past state and national club officer. (Staff)