SunPatiens are ideal choices for gardens Published 3:03 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

When the summer temperatures are sweltering, gardeners still have the option for bright landscape color. SunPatiens don’t just tolerate full sun and high temperatures; they thrive in it. They are the ideal plant for worry-free color spring through fall.

SunPatiens are an improvement in New Guinea-type impatiens and can be grown in the full sun. They bloom from the time they are planted in spring through the fall.

There are 29 selections of SunPatiens; of those, four have variegated foliage. The variegated foliage is a beautiful creamy yellow with bright-green edges, which is ideal for shadier areas, as their leaf variegation shows off nicely. They have outstanding, tight-branching characteristics that guarantee a lot of color.

The plants seem to flaunt their brilliant flower colors. The wide variety of colors is eye catching against the backdrop of dark-green and variegated leaves. The huge brightly colored flowers almost completely cover the leaves.

Water every day for the first week or two after planting to get them established. After that, they need only moderate watering and can usually be revived from wilting with a good dose of water.

When growing SunPatiens, especially when grouping with other plant varieties, it’s important to know how much space you are looking to fill in. SunPatiens come in three sizes: compact, spreading and vigorous.

Although compact SunPatiens are the smallest in the series, the dense, bushy plants reach a height of 12 to 32 inches. In addition to landscape beds, they can be grown in mixed containers or hanging baskets.

Compact varieties come in an assortment of colors. Blush pink, neon pink, coral pink, electric orange, red, magenta, orchid blush, white, lilac and lavender splash are some of the colors from which to choose.

Spreading SunPatiens fill out a hanging basket or pot spectacularly. They have a spreading, mounding habit and reach 24 to 30 inches tall. Different varieties are available in a wide range of colors, including white, rose, salmon, orange, lavender and red.

Vigorous SunPatiens grow fast and are the best choice when you want to cover a lot of space as quickly as possible with a massive color display. Their height ranges from 24 to 48 inches, and they spread 24 to 30 inches. They are better suited than the other series for heavier garden soil.

Vigorous SunPatiens are best for garden beds, as they grow fast and fill out the space with bright color quickly and effectively.

SunPatiens variety names illustrate the wide pallet of colors available: Lavender Splash, Orange Imp., Peach Candy, Pink Pearl, Pretty Pink, Rose pink and Sweetheart. They are also available in clear white, red and scarlet.

It’s important to remember that SunPatiens require consistent watering during the hottest weather. They flourish in high heat and humidity, making them an ideal choice for Mississippi landscapes and gardens.