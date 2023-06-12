Corps determines Arkabutla Dam currently stable due to low reservoir pool levels, lifts emergency declaration 

Published 2:07 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By Staff reports

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District determined that Arkabutla Dam  is stable at the current low lake elevation as of June 12,  and has downgraded the WATCH condition at Arkabutla Dam in DeSoto and Tate Counties to ALERT.

The current lake elevation is approximately 199 feet as of noon today, which is necessary to initiate interim repairs at the structure. The district will maintain an elevation of approximately 200 feet due to how quickly the lake responds to heavy rainfall and to mitigate any future downstream effects.

The district would re-issue a potential breach WATCH if lake elevations become greater than 210 feet. Public safety remains the top priority and the district will provide updates as they become available.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The district issued an emergency declaration May 8 for a potential breach WATCH after observing a depression near the toe of the dam.

For questions about recreation at Arkabutla Lake, please contact the Arkabutla Lake Field Office at 662-562-6261.

More News

SunPatiens are ideal choices for gardens

Soybean planting hits home stretch ahead of schedule

MSU culinary arts camp invites 7th-12th graders

Services Saturday for retired Major General, Chancellor T. K. Moffett

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow