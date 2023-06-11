Delores DuBoise Usry, 96 Published 6:59 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

Delores DuBoise Usry, 96, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oakland. She was the widow of Willis Buford Usry.

Delores was born on October 16, 1926 to the late Foncie and Alma Brunson DuBoise in Grenada She was a devoted homemaker during her lifetime and a longtime member of the Brandon Baptist Church.

The family left behind to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Yvonne Blaylock (Bill) of Oakland, Connie Porter (Bobby) of Courtland, and Cindy Mason (Joe) of Brandon; 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Per Delores’s request, there will be no services held.