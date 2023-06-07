State unemployment at record low Published 7:26 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Panola’s at 3.5 percent

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low in April 2023. April’s 3.4% unemployment rate marks the second consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

Panola County’s unemployment rate was recorded at 3.5%. Neighboring Lafayette County’s unemployment rate was much lower than the state average at 2.2%. Union County had the lowest rate in the latest reporting at 1.95%. The highest were in the Delta Counties, with Starkey and Issaquena Counties each hovering around 10%.

“Reaching a record low unemployment rate in back-to-back months speaks volumes to Mississippi’s momentum,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Our education system is thriving, jobs are plentiful, and there are more opportunities than ever before. We’re making historic investments in workforce development and infrastructure and are attracting thousands of high-paying jobs to every region of the state. It’s a great day to be a Mississippian.”

In 2022, Mississippi set a record in new private capital investment when it finalized over $6 billion in new economic development projects. This includes the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history, a $2.5 billion investment that will create 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of almost $100,000. Since 2019, per capita personal income in Mississippi has risen by over $8,100 or almost 21%.