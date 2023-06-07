Ford, Pierce receive Exchange Club scholarships Published 8:43 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Exchange Club Scholarship

The Exchange Club of Batesville each spring selects two senior students from area schools to receive scholarship money for their college expenses.

This year’s recipients are South Panola High School graduate Sydney Ford, daughter of Patton Ford and Christy and Andy White, and Magnolia Heights School graduate Carson Pierce, son of Russell and Cindy Pierce.

Ford will attend Northwest Community College in the fall, and Pierce will enroll at Ole Miss. (Staff)