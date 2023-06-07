Batesville Fire Department call log Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

May 30

12:57 a.m. – Kornegay Rd., house fire.

5:03 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, 63 year old male with chest pains.

8:47 a.m. – Lester St., 64 year old male is dehydrated.

9:52 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Batesville Dentistry, subject reportedly seeing things.

10:56 a.m. – Broad St., 76 year old male with leg problems, possible seizure.

12:08 p.m. – Lester St., 57 year old female with stomach pains.

1:11 p.m. – Public Square, Flint’s Hardware, male subject with possible heart attack.

7:16 p.m. – MLK Dr., male subject having difficulty breathing.

10:46 p.m. – Haynes St., male subject with head injuries.

May 31

12:02 a.m. – MLK Dr., female in labor.

1:10 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Skyline Motel, 30 year old female with a medical emergency.

8:19 a.m. – Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, 69 year old female with pain all over.

4:04 p.m. – Cotton Plant & Mt. Olivet intersection, vehicle accident, car is rolled over in ditch, unknown injuries, unknown entrapment.

June 1

9:03 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., male subject is unconscious..

3:02 p.m. – Redbud Dr., elderly subject is unresponsive.

6:22 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, No Worries Auto, female subject is locked behind the gate, needs assistance getting out.

June 2

12:22 a.m. – Garson St., 23 year old female with stomach pain.

12:41 a.m. – Vance St., 63 year old male with gout flare up.

6:10 a.m. – Kornegay Rd., subject has fallen and is having difficulty breathing.

12:14 p.m. – MLK Dr., caller advises someone has set the trash can on fire.

1:44 p.m. – Roper Rd., fire/smoke alarm.

7:17 p.m. – Keating Dr., Kroger, caller advises there is a grease fire.

9:16 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Piggly Wiggly, dumpster is on fire.

10:44 p.m. – Van Voris St., subject has medical emergency.

June 3

7:04 a.m. – Thermos Dr., Thermos Inc., male subject is overheated.

3:56 p.m. – Brewer Rd., 59 year old female with abdominal pain.

5:52 p.m. – Holly Cove, subject has sharp knife and threatening to harm himself, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.

10:22 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, 30 year old subject with diabetic emergency and high blood pressure.

June 4

10:05 a.m. – Vance St., 21 year old female thinks she has Covid.

1:02 p.m. – Hwy. 51 near Westmoreland Circle, report of two trees on fire.

4:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Jack’s Restaurant, female reports she ate raw meat and is vomiting.

June 5

12:05 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 53 year old female with high blood pressure.