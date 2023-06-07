Batesville Fire Department call log
Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023
May 30
12:57 a.m. – Kornegay Rd., house fire.
5:03 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, 63 year old male with chest pains.
8:47 a.m. – Lester St., 64 year old male is dehydrated.
9:52 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Batesville Dentistry, subject reportedly seeing things.
10:56 a.m. – Broad St., 76 year old male with leg problems, possible seizure.
12:08 p.m. – Lester St., 57 year old female with stomach pains.
1:11 p.m. – Public Square, Flint’s Hardware, male subject with possible heart attack.
7:16 p.m. – MLK Dr., male subject having difficulty breathing.
10:46 p.m. – Haynes St., male subject with head injuries.
May 31
12:02 a.m. – MLK Dr., female in labor.
1:10 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Skyline Motel, 30 year old female with a medical emergency.
8:19 a.m. – Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, 69 year old female with pain all over.
4:04 p.m. – Cotton Plant & Mt. Olivet intersection, vehicle accident, car is rolled over in ditch, unknown injuries, unknown entrapment.
June 1
9:03 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., male subject is unconscious..
3:02 p.m. – Redbud Dr., elderly subject is unresponsive.
6:22 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, No Worries Auto, female subject is locked behind the gate, needs assistance getting out.
June 2
12:22 a.m. – Garson St., 23 year old female with stomach pain.
12:41 a.m. – Vance St., 63 year old male with gout flare up.
6:10 a.m. – Kornegay Rd., subject has fallen and is having difficulty breathing.
12:14 p.m. – MLK Dr., caller advises someone has set the trash can on fire.
1:44 p.m. – Roper Rd., fire/smoke alarm.
7:17 p.m. – Keating Dr., Kroger, caller advises there is a grease fire.
9:16 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Piggly Wiggly, dumpster is on fire.
10:44 p.m. – Van Voris St., subject has medical emergency.
June 3
7:04 a.m. – Thermos Dr., Thermos Inc., male subject is overheated.
3:56 p.m. – Brewer Rd., 59 year old female with abdominal pain.
5:52 p.m. – Holly Cove, subject has sharp knife and threatening to harm himself, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.
10:22 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, 30 year old subject with diabetic emergency and high blood pressure.
June 4
10:05 a.m. – Vance St., 21 year old female thinks she has Covid.
1:02 p.m. – Hwy. 51 near Westmoreland Circle, report of two trees on fire.
4:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Jack’s Restaurant, female reports she ate raw meat and is vomiting.
June 5
12:05 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 53 year old female with high blood pressure.