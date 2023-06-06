Grady Robertson Published 10:34 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Grady Robertson, age 95, went to be with Jesus on June 4, 2023. Grady was born in the Shine Turner Community near Lambert Mississippi on May 27, 1928 to Joe and Clara Robertson.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw, MS. Rev. Gary Stevens will officiate.

Grady and his wife Claudia married on December 22, 1948. They were married for 62 wonderful years and had four children.

Grady was a farmer for most of his life beginning in Tunica County, and later managing Chamber’s Farm in Como. He loved working the land and looking after the cattle. It was hard work, but Grady believed that you got what you worked for and he seldom took a break. Later Grady became a heavy equipment operator for Panola County. After retirement, he ran Robertson Lawn Service near Sardis. He loved the outdoors. He often took his children hunting and fishing. He was best known for his garden which at times measured over an acre. No matter where he lived, he had the biggest garden in the county. He worked from sun up to sun down. When he came home, he made sure that garden was plowed, weeded, and fertilized to perfection. He and Claudia grew all their own vegetables, and supplied all their friends, neighbors, and the local grocery store with the best produce. He was of the Baptist faith.

Grady celebrated his reunion in Heaven with his wife Claudia, his son Grady Jr, his son Mike, his grandson Eric, and his parents, Joe and Clara Robertson. He is survived by his son David Robertson of Senatobia; his daughter Eunice Herron (Bob) of Batesville; his sister Betty McGuire of Oakland; and his brother Buddy Robertson of Como; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.

His children and grandchildren could not have been blessed with a more loving caring father, grandfather, and great- grandfather.