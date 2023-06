Grady Robertson, 94 Published 11:35 am Monday, June 5, 2023

Grady Robertson, 94, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Tallahatchie General Hospital’s Extended Care Facility in Charleston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 7, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the service.