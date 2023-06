Square Planters Get Fresh Flowers Published 8:12 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Members of the Batesville Garden Club last week assisted the City with fresh landscaping for the Downtown Square. The club members plant new flowers in the large planters that decorate the Square twice a year and took advantage of recent mild weather to perform their Spring duties. Pictured are (from left) Carol Bullard, Liz Dalton, Mary Beth Haire, Janet Flint, Pam Russell, and Linda Holland. (Contributed)