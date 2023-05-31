Sardis Remembers Published 7:31 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1 of 6

The serene setting of Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis was the site of the town’s Memorial Day ceremony again in 2023. Civic leaders were joined by military veterans and citizens for a time of remembrance of those fallen during active service to the United States. American flags were placed on the graves of veterans.

In Sardis, Mayor Richard McCarty, Sheriff Shane Phelps and others spoke at the annual Memorial Day event held on the grounds of the historic Rose Hill Cemetery, the final resting place of soldiers killed in battles from the Civil War to the foreign battlegrounds of the 20th century.