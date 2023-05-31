Property Transfers Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 22 – 26, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Phillip Williams to Randy Simpson, Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to Willa or Keith Ales, Section K, Lots 10 and 11.

Amanda and Michael Page to Morgan and Lucas Lamb, Lot 48 of Section L, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Druetto Properties and Management, LP to Rockin R Realty, LLC, Part of Lot 3, Block 23, Batesville.

Ray and Betty Spickard to John and Bonnie Walker, Fractional part of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jennifer and Robert Masterson to Sarah Hoebing, Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

The Charles and Walterine Bell Revocable Trust to Bobby and James Booth, The West Third of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Charles Short to Jodie and Irene Goodwin, Fractional part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jackie Rinck and Priscilla Smith to Merea Ministry, Inc., A part of Lots 4,5 and 6, Block 13, Official Collins Map.

Lori Cannon to Phillip Campbell, Jr., Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 10, Range 6 West.

Ruby Jones Norwood to Omah Jones, et al., Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kiana London to Patrick A. Johnson, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Deborah Barksdale to Deborah and DeWayne Barksdale, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

Fred Burford, Jr. to Darrin Ward and Julie Ann Ward, Part of the Northwest Quarter, East of Indian Creek, Less ROW, Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Leigh Ann Blakely and Judy Harris to Demetric Moore, Jr. and Shakayla Butts, Part of Lots 5, 6 and 3, Block 13, Town of Sardis.

Gloria Cole, Tony B. Lamar, Linda Lamar, Lee Andrew Hamilton, Earnestine Holliday and Terry D. Lamar to Doris Lamar, Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Eddie Reynolds to Looxahoma, LLC, 148.03 acres, more or less, in the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, and the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Loretta Findley and Beverly Ann Findley to Loretta Findley, Beverly Ann Findley and Shirley R. Garrett, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Randy Dowden, Administor of the Estate of Mary Dowden, to Emily Jean Dowden, Gwendolyn Carney, Herman Dowden, Randy Dowden, Larry Dowden, Stanley Dowden, Donald Shay Dowden and Pamela Michelle Dowden, Lot 12 of the Pointer Subdivision, Town of Como.

Jerome Perkins to Bailey Farm PSI, LLC, Part of the South Half of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.