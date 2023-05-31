Panola County Jail Log Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 23

Brian Scott Cohran, 13638 FM 2432, Willis, TX, charged with two counts of shoplifting and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Jessie Lynn Mixon, 305 Booth St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cv., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Taminitra Lamarshell Adams, 1080 LD Taylor Rd., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Taleshia Shantae Lloyd, 434 Taylor St., Como, charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family and simple assault.

May 24

Duane Henry Hodges, 360 Crestfield Rd., Coldwater, held on an indictment.

Gregory Lamont Bobo, 8322 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Terry Lantonio Gardner, 423 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with open container and public intoxication.

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central St., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jaterian Marquez Lee, 226 Noble St., Batesville, serving one year.

Shundarrious Oneal Jarrett, 152 Flowers Rd., Pope, held for Memphis authorities.

Jarvis Cortrail Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, charged with auto burglary.

May 25

Timothy Shawn Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief.

Keandre Dayshun Hunt, 425 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with armed robbery and grand larceny.

Allen Glenn Brown, 108 Johnson St., Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Susan Felicity Flint, 112 Dickey Dr, Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Daphne Merrell Kelson, 713 Park St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

Ray Charles Tucker, 11832 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, arrested on a warrant for DUI.

Tyquarrius Rayshan Franklin, Water Valley, charged with public drunkenness.

Marcus Darrell Wright, 7190 Benji Ave., Horn Lake, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

May 26

Gerard Eugene Nash, 1338 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism.

Hunter Keith Blackwood, 34 Regency Dr., Brighton, TN, charged with DUI (other).

Aaliyah Jerna Wright, 7791 Allen Ridge, Olive Branch, charged with DUI (other).

Xavier DeShaun Carroll, 2793 Pinedale St., Jackson, charged with DUI (other).

Jeremy Michaell Winstead, 709 Cane Creek Rd., Bells, TN, charged with BUI.

Halie Brianna Lamar, 225 Black Rd., Lambert, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of paraphernalia.

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 915 Cutcher Ave., Lambert, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and driving with a switched tag.

May 27

Robert DeWayne Wright, 3541 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jermain Demetric Bobo, 311 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with careless driving, driving while license suspended, and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

John Dillon Belluso, 200 Hwy. 51, Batesville, Skyline Motel, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Christopher Lee Owens, 220 Salem Rd., Oxford, charged with public drunkenness.

May 28

Mya Michelle Stokes, 143 Cypress St., Charleston, charged with child neglect.

Dennis Clark Henderson, 25215 Hwy. 35N, Sardis, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Rashanda Rena Petty, 795 Smart Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

John Allen Shugars, 3285 Robert Dr., Hernando, charged with DUI (other) and no proof of insurance.

Journey Lou Faithe Custer, 3280 Clearview Cove, Bartlett, TN, charged with DUI (other).

Oscar Eduardo Duran Pernie, 784 Buntyn St., Memphis, charged with DUI and speeding (100/70).

May 29

Richard Crump, 341A Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic assault.