Batesville Fire Department fire log

Published 5:59 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Angela Cutrer

Fire Log

May 23

1:04 a.m. – Bates St., residential fire alarm.

4:06 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., infant choking.

12:27 p.m. – Browning St., 19 year old male with injuries.

1:18 p.m. – Corporate Dr., automatic fire alarm.

1:41 p.m. – Eureka St., 2 year old has taken a blood pressure pill.

2:36 p.m. – Eureka St., Dunlap & Kyle, water flow alarm.

May 24

7:13 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, 78 year old male with possible seizure.

10:59 a.m. – West St., 76 year old male with altered mental status.

11:06 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Tractor Supply, 35 year old female in anaphylactic shock, Lifeguard also en route.

11:42 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51,  Circle K store, male subject complaining of foot pain, Lifeguard also en route.

1:08 p.m. – Hwy. 51 & Tiger Dr., two car accident, BPD on the scene.

May 25

1:11 a.m. – Hwy. 6, Circle K, female subject throwing up. 

11:43 a.m. – Draper St., 29 year old male has a spider bite, Lifeguard also en route. 

1:40 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, near Fed Ex, accident between 18-wheeler and tractor, roadway is blocked, unknown injuries.

3:09 p.m. –  Melody St., 70 year old male having diabetic attack.

May 26

4:21 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old male with chest pains.

7:45 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, near Sonic, accident between car and motorcycle, unknown injuries.

1:47 p.m. – Roper Rd., smoke detector sounding.

May 27

12:21 a.m. – Van Voris St., 53 year old man with gout flare up.

11:57 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & 55, westbound, two car accident, no report of injuries.

May 28

12:14 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, vehicle accident, no other information available. 

8:42 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, female subject having difficulty breathing.

12:57 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 88 year old female with headache and high blood pressure. 

1:39 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., female having a seizure.

3:17 p.m. – Vance St., 48 year old male throwing up. 

8:16 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 20 year old female having a panic attack, Lifeguard is en route.

11:39 p.m. – Van Voris St., 53 year old male with gout flare up.

May 29

7:51 a.m. – Harmon Rd., female has been assaulted, Lifeguard also en route, assailant has left the area, BPD responding.

8:11 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old male with shortness of breath, extended response time from Lifeguard, no ambulances are available at this time.

8:58 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 33 year old female with a diabetic emergency.

3:53 p.m. – Lomax St. area, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

5:59 p.m. – Thermos Dr. & Hwy. 51N, report of three vehicle accident with injuries, police officers also dispatched to scene.

 

 

