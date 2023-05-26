Millard Davis, 72 Published 12:32 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Millard Davis, 72, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, May 24, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Millard was born on Oct.6, 1950, to the late Emmett Millard Davis, Sr. and Rosemary Hudson Davis. He was a retired truck driver and heavy equipment operator. Millard enjoyed working in his shop and riding his motorcycle. He also loved tending to his cows on Sunday afternoons, gardening, and working in the yard.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Carla Jean Davis of Batesville; two children, Amanda Davis and Quentin Davis both of Batesville; a brother, Wade Davis (Cheryl) of Batesville; two sisters, Donna Smith (Mark) and Sandra Egbert (Ralph) both of Batesville; and two precious grandchildren, Scarlett and Avariel Gross.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Willie Bryant Davis and Bobby Wayne Davis.