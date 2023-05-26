John Hanson, 79 Published 12:35 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

John Hanson, 79, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto in Southaven.

John was born on July 17, 1943 to the late Isaac H. Hanson and Mary M. Camdon Hanson in Boss, MO. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. John was retired from Thomas & Betts in Southaven where he worked as the lead manager.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Judith Hanson and one daughter, Laurie Hanson Merrit.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Sheila Allison Hanson-Crunk of Nesbit, and Scott Allen Hanson of Santa Rosa, CA; six grandchildren, Jonathan Settle, Taryn Merrit, Brett Merrit, Reese Kline, Adam Hanson, and Marrisa Hanson; and numerous great grandchildren.