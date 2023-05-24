Panola County Jail Log Published 11:27 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 15

Gregory Shegog, 2798 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and telephone harassment.

May 16

Ray Judson Crow, 4128 Walker Bobo Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Lawrence Brown, 1271 Pickle Dr., Enid, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kathryn N. Russell, 567 E. Parkway S., Memphis, charged with trespassing.

Quenten Cortez Taylor, 5781 Kentwood Dr., Horn Lake, charged with petit larceny, grand larceny, and armed robbery.

May 17

Kabir Sarkar, 2321 McIngvale Rd., Hernando, charged with possession of untaxed liquor.

Joseph Germaine Wright, 488 CR 139, Carrollton, changed with DUI (other).

Tanasha Lasha Goliday, 557B Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Allen Andrew Brunson, 11 Poe Rd., Purvis, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Jacob Riley Land, 2040 Longtown Rd., Sarah, held for Marshal County authorities.

May 18

Darell Eugene Steele, 1306 33rd. Ave., Meridian, held as a Federal Inmate.

Harley Sue Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, held for Tallahatchie County authorities.

McKayla Asiane-Nhycol Bendon, 107 Browning St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Asia Nicole Brooks, 1475 Hadorn Rd., charged with DUI (other).

Calvin Alex Ales, Jr., 91 Pegues N., charged with DUI.

James Henry Townsel, 1443 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Temetric Darrell Williams, 19 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with trespassing.

May 19

Matt Kevin Thornton, 112 Vick St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and held for Tennessee authorities.

Christopher Chase Pruett, 839 CR 50, Water Valley, charged with contempt of court.

Terrance Kevell Fienorl, 1610 Crescent Lane, Southaven, serving weekend on sentence.

Shakilo O’Neal Stanford, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Bobbie Joe Eggleston, 5903 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Roderick Terell Brooks, 332 Fairview Rd., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Anthony Darrell Rudd, Jr., 499 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

May 20

Calvin Kentrell Robertson, 429 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Clarke Reeves, 87 CR 358, Water Valley, charged with public drunkenness and littering.

Bennie Demetrium Jones, 316 Center St. Sardis, held for Arkansas authorities.

John Monroe Mullins, 19868 August Court, Twaine Heart, CA, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

May 21

Sereginald Lenard Smith, 167 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with burglary.

Joseph Allen Bennett, 1776 Haven Rd., Enid, charged with violation of a protection order.

Kathy Gulod Gilmar, 2040 Essex Dr., Arnold, MO, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Jose Alberto Recinos, 203 Dunlop Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and child endangerment.

Glen Edward Harden, 835 Chulahoma Rd., charged with DUI (other).

Ashley Nicole Curtis, 2576 Dunn Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Edward Davis, Jr., Pope, charged with violation of a protection order.

May 22

Angelina Michelle Roden-Capitallo, 1536 Broad St., Clarksdale, charged with violation of probation.

Bobby Ray Lott, 203 CR 315, Tillatoba, charged with violation of probation.

Juan Manuel Ramirez, 314 Cutting Horse Lane,, Batesville, charged with animal cruelty.

Jonathan Justin Wilson, 226 Noble St., Batesville, charged with child support delinquency.

Walter Lavone Towns, 1888 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Dynasty Domuya Jones, 180 Lafayette St., Charleston, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

May 23

Treveno Montez Leavy, 281 Harmon Rd., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant.