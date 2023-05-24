East Coast trip enjoyable, but difficult Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Mother’s Day weekend was wonderful – full of beauty and love. I traveled to Myrtle Beach to visit with my son and daughter-in-law. This was the first time two mothers spent time together on this special weekend.

Each of us, mothers and daughter, son and mother, spent Sunday at a visiting church breathing in each of us the bread of life. We met later at one of the best seafood eateries, with a view of the glistening water and white sand. Pictures were taken with joy all around.

The next day my son and I spent time on the beach, watching the water as the wind continued to blow ever so sharply, not knowing all that beauty would catch up to me. After returning to the children’s home, I prepared to leave Tuesday morning.

At the airport my plane was on time but after we landed, we had to leave the plane, because of security risk, no one complained. After re-boarding, we continued to our next stop, which was Charlotte. Missing my flight, I waited two hours, but during that time, I came down with the worst kind of allergy. It had taken hold, and refused to let go.

After returning home, my sister called me early Wednesday morning to say she needed to go to the emergency room, where we spent the day. We both were sick, but we continued to press our way. Sunday morning after five a.m. my sister was in so much pain we headed back to the hospital; this time the doctor admitted her.

We believe in the power of prayer; we know God is able to sustain her every need.

One of my airplane mates said flying was not so enjoyable at it once was. I do agree that many of our airports are in need of great employees that want to work.

Seniors need a traveling nurse, along with special needs adults. Those of us who are in need of those services, be prepared to tip more than a few dollars; please say thank you.