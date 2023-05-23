Jeremiah Whitaker George, 45 Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Jeremiah “Jeremy” Whitaker George, 45, passed away at his home on May 14, 2023, in Hernando.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Jeremy was born on Nov. 23, 1977 ,in Memphis. He worked as the transportation supervisor for U.S. Food and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. Jeremy was an avid Denver Broncos fan and one of Garth Brooks biggest fans. He loved watching the Broncos play and listening to Garth’s music. He also loved to go fishing. Jeremy’s biggest love and joy in his life was his three boys.

The family he leaves behind that will miss him dearly include his three sons, Logan Allen George, Cody James George, and Jeremiah “Jr.” Wayne George all of Aurora, CO; one sister, Amanda Trenchev of Arvada, CO; his mother, Deborah Whitaker George of Hernando; and three nieces, Alexandra Trenchev, Madison Trenchev, and Lilyana Trenchev.