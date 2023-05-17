Mayor’s Day of Prayer event wonderful for all Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

It is with great sadness that the Sardis Woman’s Club has been dissolved. My mother and daughter Amanda were presidents. Amanda was president for three years and owned the Flower Shop. There is a committee formed that will decide how the monies are dispersed. Mrs. Maude Fant, Martha Hays’ mom, was a charter member.

Mayor Richard McCarty organized a wonderful program for the National Day of Prayer on May 4. It was held inside the Courthouse in Sardis. Mike Jernigan, David Laird, Hal Johnson, and Ray Cross spoke and gave prayers. Peggy Rayburn sang a solo, but she also had all in attendance to sing with her. It was very moving.

The highlight before the program was that Mike Jernigan’s grandson had a remote control truck and decided that he would take the Sheriff’s reserved parking place out front. He was hilarious.

So many young people are graduating from kindergarten, high school, and college. It’s an exciting time.

The Batesville Presbyterian Choir has been asked to amp up their music for the kindergarten graduates. It’s going to be so much fun. Most of the graduates are very vocal and can’t wait to get a hold of the mike. It’s going to be fabulous.

The Como Community Club picnic had its final meeting of the year at the lovely home of Karen Ott Mayer on Williams Road. It was a wonderful salad lunch, and we brought plants from our yard to swap. I got some beautiful miniature blue irises from Carla Crocket. I had never noticed that road, and am a country road explorer. Continuing on south it intersects Holston Road. I knew right where I was then.

There’s a bit of concern about a possible breach in the levy at Arkabutla. There appears to be some structural issues and emergency repairs are underway. We are in a flash flood watch until June 10. My children who live in Strayhorn are preparing their emergency bags just in case.

Because of irregular work schedules, the Amandas took me to Windy City Grille for lunch and bought me some beautiful flowers to plant for Mother’s Day. Daughter Liz had us to their house Monday. I still miss my mama and think of her everyday day. It’s just something about your mother that’s tough to get over. I can tear up in a heartbeat.

Live Large; Laugh Often; and Love Much!