Hollis Eugene Russell Published 11:12 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Hollis Eugene Russell, better known as “T-Boy” to family and friends, comfortably passed from this earth on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home at the age 80.

He was born to James K. Russell and Emily Corinne Hughes Russell in Tallahatchie County on October 17, 1942. He attended Locke Station school and Crowder Elementary in his early years and was the 6th of 7 children. His family moved to Joliet, IL, where he grew up and married his first wife, and had two sons. He worked for Valspar Paints for six years before moving with his mother and sons to Xenia, Ohio where he met his second wife Joyce Parks, and married her on August 12, 1967. They had two daughters. Because of the boy’s health issues, he and his family moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1971 where they lived for 30 years. T-Boy drove over the road for more than 28 years before moving back to his home state of Mississippi,where he drove for another 3 years.

T-Boy enjoyed fishing, grilling out with friends and family, and his motorcycles. He had a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce of almost 56 years; 2 sons, Robert (Kris) of El Cajon, CA, and Duane (Carrie) of Batesville, MS; 2 daughters, Suellen Chapin of Tucson Arizona, and Robyn Russell of Mulberry, AR; Sisters: Katherine Cannon of Batesville, MS, and Ruby Nell Beatty of Rossville, GA; 8 Grandchildren: Jessica, Curry, Phillip, Sarah, Stephen, Shelton, Sierra, and Saige; 6 Great Grandchildren and many, many, dear nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.

He was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, James Jr., Tom, and Charles; a Sister, Dorothy Lee Fredericks; and Granddaughter Seriah Jean Chapin.

T-Boy was loved and will be sadly missed by anyone that was fortunate enough to meet him. His quick wit, and off-the-wall comments will keep the angels laughing now…….we’re jealous.

Rest in Peace T-Boy…

A viewing will be held at Wells Funeral Home on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. followed by services on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The interment will follow the funeral service on Saturday at Crowder Cemetery. Following the committal service, the family would like to invite everyone to the Crowder Assembly of God for food and fellowship.