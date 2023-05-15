About that time I flew to California …
April 29, 5:14 pm: Touch down in San Francisco. It's a beautiful clear day. (Susan Mah)
April 29, 6:22 p.m.: Stop along the highway to snap a pic of San Francisco Bay. (Susan Mah)
April 29, 7:43 p.m.: Jazz show at Bird & Beckett Bookstore, featuring local legends: Howard Wiley on sax, Bill Ortiz on trumpet, Matt Clark on piano, Marcus Shelby on bass and Sylvia Cuenca on drums. (Susan Mah)
April 29, 10:30 p.m.: Late-night eats at Wildseed vegan restaurant (surprisingly delicious burger!) (Susan Mah)
April 30, 1:11 p.m.: Lunch at Pomella, a middle Eastern restaurant . (Susan Mah)
April 30, 3:05 p.m.: Visit with my aunty, the sole survivor of that generation in my family. (Susan Mah)
April 30, 4:02 p.m.: Another walk with my aunty; we marvel at the California poppies (made my 10,000 steps today!) (Susan Mah)
April 30, 7:26 p.m.: pre-dinner drink, artisan and local. (Susan Mah)
April 30, 7:47 p.m.: Ride across the Bay Bridge at the golden hour. (Susan Mah)
April 30, 8:34 p.m.: Kusakabe restaurant, 27 courses, $200 per person. (Susan Mah)
April 30, 10:56 p.m.: Back at my aunty’s and work in the morning; good night. (Susan Mah)
In late April, Panolian reporter Susan Mah was on her way to the airport to fly to San Francisco when she thought to record her travels. These photos represent her experiences.
With visits to a dear aunt, a jazz club and a fancy restaurant, Mah reveals a part of life we might not see for ourselves.
Come along to step into her shoes to see which parts of the city captured her fancy.