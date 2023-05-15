About that time I flew to California … Published 5:30 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

1 of 11

In late April, Panolian reporter Susan Mah was on her way to the airport to fly to San Francisco when she thought to record her travels. These photos represent her experiences.

With visits to a dear aunt, a jazz club and a fancy restaurant, Mah reveals a part of life we might not see for ourselves.

Come along to step into her shoes to see which parts of the city captured her fancy.