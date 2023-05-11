Sarah Louise Darby, 86 Published 10:14 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Sarah Louise Darby, 86, passed away in Montgomery County, on April 30, 2023.

Funeral services for Ms. Darby will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Willow Springs Assembly of God near Enid. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. also at Willow Springs. Interment will follow the service Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Enid. Rev. Tommy Darby and Rev. Billy Gordon will officiate.

Sarah was born in Quitman County on Jan. 30, 1937, one of twelve children to the late Alma Loyd Pittman and Mary Louise Patton Pittman. Sarah was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her children, her home, doing all the cooking, and tending to her flower garden. Sarah enjoyed also enjoyed going fishing. She was a member of Willow Springs Assembly of God. Sarah loved her family and her church family as well.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Junior Darby, children; Elmer Hall, and William Hall; siblings, Linda Pittman, Vera Pittman, Ruby Pittman, Tootie Pittman, David Pittman, and Buddy Pittman, as well as one great-great granddaughter, Chelsea Nicole Taylor.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory includes her children, Sarah Ann Riggs (Billy) of Enid, George Hall also of Enid, Thomas Hall (Mary) of Courtland; siblings, Bonnie Bass of Huntington, TN., Jenny Waldo of South Carolina Lula Hubbard of Arkansas, Terry Pittman of Water Valley, and Mack Pittman of Batesville; 13 grandchildren, Jessica Pacheco, Tanya Hall, Justin Hall, George Hall, Jr., Holly Hall, Amanda Hall, Crystal Hall, Robert Hall, Melissa Hall, Patrick Gannon, James Hall, Kenneth Hall, Trina Hall; 40 great grandchildren, Robert Pacheco, Jr., Alex Pacheco, Aidan Pacheco, Emily Pacheco, Rebecca Pacheco, Jace Pacheco, Kevin Roach, Lexie Roach, Kaylan Hall, Abby Gail Hall, Isabella Hall, Aubrey Duffy, Erin Duffy, McKenzie Hall, Lucci Hall, Andrew Whitmore, Lexie Whitmore, Joshua Hall, Isaiah Hall, George Everett Hall, III., Elianna Hall, Milo Hall, Myla Hall, Travis James Hall, Mack Hall, Matthew Hall, Travis Hall, Lesley Walker, Katie Hall, Jacob Gannon, Isabella Gannon, Lula Gannon, Gabriel Franklin, Alex Franklin, Jacob Taylor, Shannon Taylor, Mason Taylor, Elexis Hall, Eli Hall, Kaelyn Hall; three great-great grandchildren, Heavenly Hall, Jaxon Hall and Rosa Leigh Bush.