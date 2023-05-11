Mckinney-Burgess to wed Frazier-Buckman Published 8:26 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Bobby Sledge and Tammie Mckinney-Sledge of Sardis have announced the approaching marriage of their daughter, Tia Mckinney-Burgess, to Jauqius Frazier-Buckman of Chicago, son of John Buckman Jr. and Angela Frazier.

Miss Mckinney-Burgess is the granddaughter of Lawrence and Ethel Mckinney, and Jessie Marie Burgess and Chester Smith, and the great granddaughter of Edna Wright-Myles. Her biological father is John Michael Burgess.

The bride-to-be graduated from Alabama State University in 2017 and is director of afterschool programming and enrichment at the University of Tennessee.

Mr. Frazier-Buckman is the grandson of Barbara and Dover Richardson and John Buckman, Sr., and Frank and Phyllis Frazier.

The prospective groom graduated from Alabama State University in 2016 and works as a business analyst.

The couple will be united in marriage on Sept. 3, 2023, in Houston.