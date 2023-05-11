Code Enforcement working to clean up town Published 9:42 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

Another week is in the books. The National Day of Prayer event was held at the Sardis Courthouse on Thursday, May 4. The welcome was given by Mayor Richard McCarty.

Numerous clergy from Sardis spoke and prayed about our national, state, and local governments. We prayed for our military, our churches and our youth. Mrs. Peggy Rayburn sang two beautiful songs.

The Como Community Club met on May 3 at Karen Ott Mayer’s home for lunch and a plant exchange. What a beautiful day for a party. Chris Griffin gave the treasurer’s report. Members suggested various things that should be done for the town from making a green space on Main Street a park where merchants and customers can have lunch there to making a flower bed to keep people off the grass.

Scrabble is on Wednesday, May 10 in Senatobia. Hopefully Ruth Watts and I will be able to go. We played after the DAR meeting at the end of April after the DAR meeting. Come join us in Como or Senatobia. It’s a lot of fun with some great ladies under no pressure.

The Sardis Board meeting actually went very smoothly, and was over in under an hour. I brought up to the board about the erosion of the ditch in front of my house. It has caused major problems downstream because it gets stopped up.

Our new public works director, Zach Carr, “hit the ground running” and will be looking at it. Also our code enforcement officer, Mr. Pannell, will be giving tickets to illegally parked trucks in town. The board certainly needs to support him and Mr. Carr. They are working hard to take care of issues within our community.

Cleanup Day was a success. Two major streets were freed of litter. Let’s support our Chamber of Commerce with their projects. Let’s support the Chamber by joining and helping president Shari Smith with the projects and other ideas she and the other members have planned.

Gotta run. Be safe and pick up your trash at your house.

Live Large; Laugh Often; and Love Much!