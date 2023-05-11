Anglia Leshay Bowles Wells, 57 Published 3:30 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Anglia Leshay Bowles Wells, 57, passed away at her home near Batesville surrounded by her family on May 10, 2023.

A graveside service for Anglia will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Peach Creek Cemetery near Como. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Wells Funeral Home. Rev. Lee Alred will officiate. Those honored to be pallbearers includes Larry Gray II, Don Gibson, Tate Gray, Josh Woods, Dewey Smith and Lyman Wells.

Anglia was born in Quitman County on March 18, 1966, to Marjorie Pauline Sigler Bowles and the late Edgar Lee Bowles, Sr. . She was retired from Wal-Mart where she worked as a customer service representative. Anglia enjoyed fishing, long country rides, weekends at the cabin, and spending time with her mother and grandchildren.

In addition to her father, Anglia was preceded in death by one daughter, Candice Leshay Ropper Osman; one sister, Audrey Jean Woods; two step-sisters, Patricia Golden and Kitty Jean Golden.

Anglia is survived by her husband, Edgar Neal Wells of Batesville; two children, Dillard Lee Roach of Tupelo, Paul Eric Ropper of Clarksdale; brothers, Keith Bowles and Jackie Bowles, both of Meridian; half brother, Roger Dale Golden of Lambert and ten precious grandchildren.